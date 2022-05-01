Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Suffer Shock Loss to Bochum Despite Erling Haaland Hat-trick

VfL Bochum scored twice in the final nine minutes, including an 85th-minute penalty through Milos Pantovic, to snatch a 4-3 victory at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The result kept Dortmund a point short of securing second spot with two games remaining, with the Ruhr valley club in second place on 63. It also handed Bochum their first win at Dortmund since 1998.

In a seven-goal, drama-filled encounter Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to carry Dortmund from 2-0 down to lead 3-2.

Visitors Bochum got off to a dream start in their local derby and were 2-0 up by the eighth minute thanks to goals from Sebastian Polter and Gerrit Holtmann.

The hosts quickly recovered and pulled a goal back with Haaland’s 16th-minute penalty.

The Norwegian was far from done and he bagged his second with another spot kick on the half-hour mark.

The 21-year-old thought he had completed their comeback with a tap-in and a lucky bounce in the 62nd but Bochum came back once more, levelling though Juergen Locadia in the 81st and Pantovic’s penalty for a memorable win in the local derby.

Dortmund are on 63 points, eight ahead of third-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who host Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday.

The Dortmund team trudged off to a chorus of whistles from home fans.

“I can understand that the fans are annoyed, but the lads didn’t deserve to be insulted like that," said Dortmund coach Marco Rose.

“We are all mega disappointed.

“We reacted well after falling behind quickly, but when I look at the table and see 50 goals conceded (this season), it’s clear what the core issue is."

Bayern Munich, who secured their 10th straight league title last week, are on 75 following their 3-1 loss to Mainz 05.

Hertha Berlin thought it had survival secured until it conceded in injury time to draw at Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 while Stuttgart also scored late to keep the relegation scrap going into the final two games.

Hertha substitutes Luca Wollschlager and Maximilian Mittelstädt should have scored their team’s second goal to secure the win when they had only the goalkeeper to beat in the 88th minute, and Hertha was to rue their gaping miss when Joakim Nilsson equalized for Bielefeld.

Chris Fuhrich scored in the 89th for Stuttgart to draw against visiting Wolfsburg 1-1.

Former Hertha defender John Brooks struck a blow for his old team when he scored in the 13th for Wolfsburg.

But the late goals mean Hertha, Stuttgart and Bielefeld can all still be relegated, while Augsburg is also not yet safe after losing at home to Cologne 4-1.

Bielefeld remained second to last on 27 points, Stuttgart was in the relegation playoff spot with 29, Hertha was on 33 and Augsburg 35 with two rounds remaining.

