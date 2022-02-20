Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund face rivals Borussia Monchengladbach in the Borussen Derby in Bundesliga action on Sunday at the Signal Iduna Park from 22:00 PM IST onwards. Dortmund were stunned at home in the Europa League as Rangers hammered BVB 4-2 in the first leg of the Round of 32. However, Dortmund need to be focused as the win over Union Berlin sees the gap between them and leaders Bayern Munich go from nine to six as the defending champions were stunned with a 4-2 loss by Bochum. Monchengladbach on the other hand enter the derby with a 3-2 win over Augsburg, however, in their last five matches, Gladbach have won one match, drawn one and lost three. Dortmund have won two and lost three in the same number of matches played so far. A thrilling contest set where three points are crucial in this time of the season and fans here can check the Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach live streaming and telecast here.

Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Team News, Injury Update

For Dortmund, Erling Haaland is still doubtful after the groin injury continues to persist. The Norwegian could be placed on the bench by coach Rose if Haaland recovers on time. Defenders Manuel Akanji is also uncertain whereas Thomas Meunier sits out due to suspension.

For Monchengladbach, Breel Embolo and Alassane Plea are expected to be given another chance in the XI after their impressive performance against Augsburg. Skipper Lars Stindl is out due to a knee injury along with Mamadou Doucoure sitting out due to a muscle problem.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach probable XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel (GK); Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Zagadou, Raphael Guerreiro; Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham; Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Thorgan Hazard

Borussia Monchelgladbach Predicted Starting line-up: Yann Sommer (GK), Matthias Ginter, Marvin Friedrich, Nico Elvedi, Stefan Lainer, Kouadio Kone, Florian Neuhaus, Ramy Bensebaini, Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea, Breel Embolo

What time is the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 22:00 PM IST at the Signal Iduna Park.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach match?

The Bundesliga matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach fixture?

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

