Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Bundesliga gets underway from August 14 and in the opening night of the league, Borussia Dortmund take on Eintracht Frankfurt at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund at 10:00 PM IST. Marco Rose takes over as Borussia Dortmund head coach, replacing Edin Terzic despite a terrific last season. Dortmund could have been crowned Bundesliga champions, however, despite dominating nearly the entire season, the Black and Yellow let their guard down which resulted in a series of loses and draws.

This allowed rivals Bayern Munich to take over and win their ninth consecutive league title. Marco Reus and Erling Haaland, the two mega stars for Dortmund, are expected to feature in the opening clash and the Norwegian machine is ready to score goals.

Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Team News, Injury Update

Unfortunately for Borussia Dortmund, there are a number of players who have been injured during the pre-season and before and won’t be available on the opening night. Star defender Mats Hummels is out along with Marcel Schmelzer. Julian Brandt and Thomas Meunier were tested COVID-19 positive last week and will miss out the opening clash as well.

For Eintracht Frankfurt, the club has their entire squad ready and only Almamy Toure is injured, whereas Ajdin Hrustic was tested positive for the virus and will miss out the clash.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt probable XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel (GK), Felix Passlack, Antonios Papadopoulos, Maneul Akanji, Nico Schulz, Axel Witsel, Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Erling Haaland

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Starting line-up: Kevin Trapp (GK), Evan N’Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, Tuta, Christopher Lenz, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Danny da Costa, Aymen Barkok, Amin Younes, Rafael Borre

What time is the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 10:00 PM IST at the Signal Iduna Park.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt match?

The Bundesliga matches will not be broadcasted on any network or channel in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt fixture?

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt will be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

