Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund host 18th ranked Greuther Furth at the Signal Iduna Park on Thursday, from 1:00 am IST onwards. Three points is in the taking for Dortmund which can close the gap between them and league leaders Bayern Munich, who sit at the top of the table with 37 points. Marco Rose’s side will have to shift focus from their UEFA Champions League departure and concentrate on the Europa League this season in hope of winning titles and standing strong in Europe.

Facing Furth, Dortmund are at full strength and can improve their goal difference as Furth have been a punching bag for many top opponents this season. This is a clash where plenty of goals are expected, fans here can get all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth: Team News, Injury Update

For Dortmund, Erling Haaland has recovered fully and is ready for the clash along with Marco Reus. Dortmund may enter the fixture without left-back Raphael Guerreiro which sees Nico Schulz fill the place. Manuel Akanji remains out of action till January while Donyell Malen is unavailable due to an unknown sickness.

For Furth, first-choice goalkeeper Marius Funk is out of action for the entire season which sees Sascha Burchert donning the gloves. Nick Viergever and Justin Hoogma are out of action as well. Forwards Robin Kehr and Jessic Ngankam are out of action as well due to their respective injuries.

Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth probable XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Nico Schulz; Mahmoud Dahoud, Axel Witsel, Jude Bellingham; Julian Brandt, Marco Reus; Erling Haaland

Greuther Furth Predicted Starting line-up: Sascha Burchert; Marco Meyerhofer, Sebastian Griesbeck, Maximilian Bauer, Jetro Willems; Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Branimir Hrgota, Dickson Abiama, Havard Nielsen

What time is the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 1:00 am IST at the Signal Iduna Park.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth match?

The Bundesliga matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

How can I stream the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth fixture?

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Greuther Furth will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.