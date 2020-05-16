Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

There is finally some good news for all the football lovers out there. The Bundesliga 2019-20 is making a comeback on Saturday, May 16. This is the first European league which is going to resume amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In their first post-coronavirus lockdown game, Borussia Dortmund will lock horns with their arch-rivals Schalke in the Revierderby. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park. The Erling Haaland-led Dortmund will have to step into the dugout without Emre Can, Axel Witsel and Nico Schulz. Midfielder Marco Reus is another casualty for the hosts. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland is expected to make it to the starting XI.

For Schalke, Omar Mascarell and Ozan Kabak are on the treatment table.

At the points table standings, title chasers Dortmund are at the second position with a total of 51 points while Schalke are placed at number 6 with 37 points.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Probable Line-up vs Schalke: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Balerdi; Morey, Brandt, Delaney, Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

Bundesliga 2019-20 Schalke Probable Line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Nubel; Kenny, Todibo, Nastasic, Oczipka; McKennie, Schopf, Serdar; Raman, Harit, Gregoritsch.

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke match live in India (TV channels)?

Borussia Dortmund will welcome Schalke at 7PM on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke will be played at the Signal Iduna Park. Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke match live streaming?

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.