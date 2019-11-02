Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt Demolish Bayern Munich 5-1, Borussia Dortmund Beat Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt crushed 10-man Bayern Munich 5-1 on Saturday to send them tumbling to fourth in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach who won 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bavarians, who have clinched the last seven league titles, have now won just one of their last four Bundesliga matches.

Saturday's heavy defeat on Thomas Mueller's 500th game in all competitions for Bayern leaves the future of embattled coach Niko Kovac in doubt.

First-half goals from Filip Kostic and Djibril Sow put the hosts in the driving seat with Bayern down to 10 after the ninth minute dismissal of Jerome Boateng with a red card for a foul.

The Bavarians briefly cut the deficit in the 37th minute through Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski, who has now netted at least once in each of their 10 league games.

The Poland striker took his league tally to 14 goals but David Abraham restored Frankfurt's two-goal cushion in the 49th.

Martin Hinteregger's header on the hour made sure of the three points and Goncalo Paciencia completed a horrible afternoon for Bayern, piling more pressure on the champions ahead of next week's big clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Gladbach, on 22 points, increased their lead at the top to three over Dortmund, who beat Vfl Wolfsburg 3-0 to snap their unbeaten run in the league and move into second place.

Marcus Thuram got the winner for clinical Gladbach after Kevin Volland cancelled out Oscar Wendt's lead for the Foals with all the goals coming in the first half.

RB Leipzig demolished Mainz 05 8-0 to go third on 18, ahead of Bayern on goal difference.

DORTMUND SNAP WOLFSBURG'S UNBEATEN RUN

Borussia Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard scored one goal and helped to set up another as his team beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-0 on Saturday to snap their unbeaten league run and move into second place, three points behind league leaders Moenchengladbach.

Belgium international Hazard scored on the break in the 52nd minute and then set up Raphael Guerreiro for their second goal six minutes later.

Dortmund, who had to take off captain Marco Reus with a foot injury in the first half, looked livelier than in past weeks and made sure of their second win in the last six league games when Mario Goetze scored with an 88th-minute penalty.

It was the perfect birthday present for coach Lucien Favre, who had been under mounting pressure in recent weeks.

There was also more good news with top Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer in the squad after a five-week injury break and making a late substitute appearance.

