Bundesliga: Erling Braut Haaland Rescues Borussia Dortmund and Keep Bayern Munich Waiting

Erling Braut Haaland came off the bench to score a 95th-minute winner for Borussia Dortmund in their 1-0 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday that keeps Bayern Munich waiting for an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Dortmund were heading towards a frustrating draw at relegation-threatened Fortuna when Haaland headed home Manuel Akanji's cross seconds from time to score his 11th goal in 12 league games.

The result means second-placed Dortmund are on 66 points, with leaders Bayern Munich on 70 before their match against Borussia Moenchengladbach later, with three matches remaining.

Hansi Flick's Bayern will have to wait until at least mid-week, when they face Werder Bremen away, for their next chance to be crowned champions.

Fortuna, in the relegation playoff spot, twice hit the post through Steven Skrzybski, first in the 82nd minute with a low shot and eight minutes later again after breaking clear.

Haaland, 19, came on with half an hour left and was involved in the build-up when Raphael Guerreiro had a 65th-minute goal disallowed after the VAR spotted the Portuguese international had played the ball with his upper arm.

However, with time almost up, Haaland leapt to flick his header into the Fortuna net for his 14th goal for Dortmund in 15 games since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Dortmund had endured a nervous final 10 minutes before Haaland struck as Duesseldorf substitute Steven Skrzybski twice hit the post and fired wide.

Duesseldorf's defeat boosted second-from-bottom Werder Bremen, who are now level with Fortuna on 28 points following their 5-1 thumping of bottom side Paderborn.

With Bundesliga matches played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, home advantage again counted for little with four victories going to the away team in the afternoon's five games.

