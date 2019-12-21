Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim Stun Borussia Dortmund 2-1 With Late Comeback Win

Sargis Adamyan and Andrej Kramaric scored late as Hoffenheim defeated Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Reuters

Updated:December 21, 2019, 7:24 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bundesliga: Hoffenheim Stun Borussia Dortmund 2-1 With Late Comeback Win
Hoffenheim beat Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Berlin: Hoffenheim struck late through Sargis Adamyan and Andrej Kramaric to complete a 2-1 comeback win over Borussia Dortmund on Friday as the Bundesliga heads into the winter break.

Fourth-placed Dortmund are level on 30 points with Bayern Munich, who host VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, and four points behind leaders RB Leipzig, who welcome Augsburg, and second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach who visit Hertha Berlin.

Mario Goetze made the most of a rare start by putting the visitors ahead in the 17th minute, while Hoffenheim struggled to get into the game although they hit the bar from a Robert Skov free kick with their only real chance.

But Dortmund, who hit the woodwork through Thorgan Hazard and missed several other golden chances, failed to add another goal despite being in complete control of the game and they were punished for it.

The hosts leveled when substitute Adamyan stabbed the ball home after goalkeeper Roman Buerki failed to clear in the 79th.

The Armenian, who also scored twice against Bayern Munich in a 2-1 away win in October, then turned provider, crossing for Kramaric to head the winner three minutes from time.

Dortmund, without injured Axel Witsel and captain Marco Reus, also withdrew Thorgan Hazard and Mats Hummels at halftime, the latter with a suspected fractured hand after a nasty fall.

"We had the game completely under control. We just did not use our chances," Dortmund coach Lucien Favre told reporters. "We had five, six big chances. It was easy to make the 2-0 and the 3-0. It is silly, just silly.

"We are a bit tired. Two injuries at halftime and we played too complicated. We always want to do the special thing. That costs us a lot."

It was the second consecutive game in which Dortmund gave up the lead, after being in front twice in the 3-3 draw against Leipzig on Tuesday.

The league breaks after this weekend's matches and resumes on Jan. 17.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram