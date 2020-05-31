FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bundesliga: Jadon Sancho Scores Hat-trick, Lifts Jersey to Join 'Justice for George Floyd' Protest

Jadon Sancho (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Jadon Sancho (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Jadon Sancho removed his jersey to reveal the message 'Justice for George Floyd' written on his T-shirt.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 11:57 PM IST
Share this:

Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho scored a hat-trick and revealed a "Justice for George Floyd" T-shirt Sunday amid several protests in the German Bundesliga at the death of an unarmed black man in the United States.

Sancho's three goals helped second-placed Dortmund to a 6-1 romp at bottom side Paderborn as Thorgan Hazard, Achraf Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer also got on the scoresheet.

The result left Dortmund seven points behind defending champions and league leaders Bayern Munich.


The 20-year-old Sancho was booked after removing his playing shirt in the second-half to reveal the T-shirt with his message for George Floyd.

ALSO READ | Marcus Thuram Takes a Knee after Scoring for Borussia Monchegladbach vs Union Berlin

It was the latest German league protest in support of Floyd after Moenchengladbah's French striker Marcus Thurum took a knee on Sunday and Schalke's US midfielder Weston McKennie wore an armband showing "Justice for George" on Saturday.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading