Bundesliga: Mainz 05 Outclass Champions Bayern Munich 3-1

Champions Bayern Munich suffered a 3-1 loss at Mainz 05 on Saturday following a toothless appearance, only a week after the high of clinching their 10th straight Bundesliga crown.

Mainz outclassed the visitors throughout the game and could have scored several more goals, with Bayern in no mood to put up a real fight after winning their only silverware of the season last week.

Germany Under-21 striker Jonathan Burkardt and French defender Moussa Niakhate gave Mainz an early 2-0 lead after exploiting huge holes in Bayern’s defence.

Bayern had to wait a half hour for their first good chance and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting hitting the woodwork.

The Bavarians pulled one back when Robert Lewandowski rolled in his 34th Bundesliga goal this season, claiming a league record after scoring 18 times away this campaign.

Midfielder Leandro Barreiro grabbed Mainz’s third goal just after the break when his shot took a wicked deflection and looped into the Bayern goal.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann was furious after his team’s lacklustre display at Mainz, who also hit the woodwork four times in a deserved victory.

“There are too many defeats, too many in the same manner," Nagelsmann fumed.

“I think we always need a certain basic passion in our game, which we didn’t have today.

“To not go to the limit in every situation is human after the tenth title in a row, but we still wear the badge on our chest."

Erling Haaland claimed a hat-trick even though Borussia Dortmund crashed 4-3 at home to Bochum. Hertha Berlin thought it had survival secured until it conceded in injury time to draw at Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 while Stuttgart also scored late to keep the relegation scrap going into the final two games.

Hertha substitutes Luca Wollschlager and Maximilian Mittelstädt should have scored their team’s second goal to secure the win when they had only the goalkeeper to beat in the 88th minute, and Hertha was to rue their gaping miss when Joakim Nilsson equalized for Bielefeld.

Chris Fuhrich scored in the 89th for Stuttgart to draw against visiting Wolfsburg 1-1.

Former Hertha defender John Brooks struck a blow for his old team when he scored in the 13th for Wolfsburg.

But the late goals mean Hertha, Stuttgart and Bielefeld can all still be relegated, while Augsburg is also not yet safe after losing at home to Cologne 4-1.

Bielefeld remained second to last on 27 points, Stuttgart was in the relegation playoff spot with 29, Hertha was on 33 and Augsburg 35 with two rounds remaining.

(With inputs from Agencies)

