Bundesliga: Marco Reus Double Helps Borussia Dortmund Trim Bayern Munich's Lead At The Top

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus (AP)

Marco Reus scored a brace as Raphael Guerreiro added another to help Borussia Dortmund beat Union Berlin 3-0 to narrow the gap at the top of the Bundesliga to six points.

Marco Reus defied the boos of the home crowd with two goals against Union Berlin on Sunday, as Borussia Dortmund cruised to a 3-0 win to narrow the gap at the top of the Bundesliga to six points.

Reus, who won a controversial penalty when the two teams met last season, was given a hostile welcome to the capital.

But he silenced the home end with two first-half goals as Dortmund claimed their first ever away win at Union and gave themselves a faint hope in the title race.

After leaders Bayern slumped to a shock defeat at minnows Bochum on Saturday, the clash in the capital was a must-win for second-placed Dortmund.

Dortmund made a nervy start but took the lead at the 18th minute, with Reus drilling a low shot home from close range amid a flurry of legs in the box.

A short while later, Reus doubled the lead on the counter-attack after Dan-Axel Zagadou caught the Union defence napping, with a devastating diagonal ball upfield.

Union’s valiant second-half resistance was ended on 71 minutes when Raphael Guerreiro poked in a third goal from close range.

Tempers flared in the final 15 minutes as the home side had a goal ruled out by VAR for a foul on Manuel Akanji.

Dortmund host reigning Scottish champions Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday.

first published:February 13, 2022, 22:33 IST