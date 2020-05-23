FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bundesliga: Mario Goetze to Leave Borussia Dortmund at End of Season

Mario Goetze (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Mario Goetze (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc ahead of the Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg, confirmed that Mario Goetze will leave the club at the end of the season.

  • Reuters Berlin
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 9:22 PM IST
Share this:

German World Cup-winning midfielder Mario Goetze will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, the club's sports director Michael Zorc said on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky television before the game at VfL Wolfsburg, Zorc confirmed that Goetze would be leaving after the season.

"This week I had a long and clarifying discussion with Mario," he said. "We agreed that we will not continue our collaboration after this season."

Goetze, who scored the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final victory over Argentina, is a product of Dortmund's youth academy.

The 27-year-old played there until 2013, when he switched to league rivals Bayern Munich. He returned to the Ruhr valley club in 2016 but has not managed to claim back a regular starting spot.

Current coach Lucien Favre said this week Goetze was not a starting option in the 3-4-3 system he was playing.</p


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading