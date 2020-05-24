Bundesliga: No Fans and No Protesters as RB Leipzig Thrash Mainz 5-0, Timo Werner Nets Hat-trick

RB Leipzig seemed to enjoy playing in an empty stadium with no protesters as it routed host Mainz 5-0 to move third in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Germany forward Timo Werner scored a hat trick.

Leipzig has got used to protests from rival fans due to its financial backing from energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull. Players have been regularly whistled at away grounds, and Union Berlin supporters even held a 'funeral march' for football before their team's game in Leipzig earlier this season.

But supporters have been banned from Bundesliga games for the rest of the season in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The league resumed amid strict hygiene measures last weekend.

Werner opened the scoring in the 11th minute, and there were more goals from Yussuf Poulsen and Marcel Sabitzer before the break. Werner grabbed two more in the second half.

Leipzig took advantage of Borussia Monchengladbach's 3-1 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday as it stayed three points behind second-place Borussia Dortmund.

Fourth-place Leverkusen is a point behind Leipzig, with Gladbach a point further back, in the race for Champions League qualification. The top four qualify in Germany.