Bundesliga Returns With Live Football and Nail-biting Title Race, Sans Fans

Bundesliga will become the first major European football league to return after the coronavirus-imposed break, as the sporting world creeps towards 'normalcy'.

Even though the matches are to be played behind closed doors, for football fans this return is a positive ray of hope for sport-starved fans.

After a hiatus of 2 months, Bundesliga starts again in a world far different from 16th May. The league has another 9 game weeks to go and all the football fans can rejoice at having the chance to watch one of the most exciting leagues this season.

A slow start to the season by current leaders and traditional powerhouse Bayern Munich saw them in an unfamiliar 4th position before Hans-Dieter Flick was handed over the reins of the team. Bayern Munich managed to turn things around, registering no losses in their last 10 games which saw them move to the top of the table.

In hot pursuit of the leaders, sitting just 4 points back are Borussia Dortmund who are scheduled to play against rivals FC Schalke on Saturday (May 16) in the ‘Revierderby’.

RB Leipzig, who are just 4 points adrift off Bayern and just one off Dortmund, round off the top 3 in one of the closest seasons in recent history of the German league.

The top 5 teams are separated by just 9 points and the title race could be decided in the next few games and without fans.

In football-crazy Germany, keeping in adherence with social distancing norms, matches being played in empty stadiums without fans as the clubs return to competitive play after a forced 2-month hiatus.

"It's good that it's a close race, Bayern has to come to Dortmund for another game. This is an opportunity for Dortmund to snatch 3 points off them. Everything is possible," former Borussia Dortmund defender Patrick Owomoyela told Star Sports.

"It’s mind games down the stretch as we are resuming play after 2 months because of the lockdown. The first game back for us is the 'Revierderby' and I hope we win, as it’s a home game for us, but the glitch is that the home advantage that we would normally have isn’t there. It will all come down to who is more focused and determined in this game," he added.

