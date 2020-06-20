Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski Breaks Record as Bayern Munich Beat Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund Defeat RB Leipzig to Secure 2nd Place

Robert Lewandowski struck twice as champions Bayern Munich eased past Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday and the Pole became the first foreign player to score 33 goals in a Bundesliga season.

Joshua Kimmich gave the hosts a deserved lead with a well-placed shot from a Lewandowski assist in the 15th minute.

ALSO READ | Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski Breaks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Bundesliga Record

The striker nodded in on the rebound in the 24th minute after Freiburg keeper Alexander Schwolow had blocked a Leon Goretzka shot before flicking in the third from a Lucas Hernandez cutback before halftime.

Lewandowski can still add to his tally on the final matchday but is unlikely to match Gerd Mueller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season set in 1972.

Bayern are on 79 points, 10 clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

DORTMUND SECURE 2ND PLACE

Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund beat closest challengers RB Leipzig 2-0 away on Saturday to wrap up second place in the Bundesliga.

The Norwegian teenager kept up his sensational scoring run since his January arrival with his double taking his tally to 13 goals in 10 German League starts.

The victory guaranteed Dortmund would finish runners-up behind Bayern Munich for the fifth time in the last eight years as Leipzig, the only team that could catch them, needed at least a point to have a chance of finishing second.

Instead, Dortmund advanced to 69 points while Leipzig stayed in third place on 63 with just one more match to play next Saturday.

A berth in next season’s Champions League is all but confirmed for Leipzig despite the defeat, after Bayer Leverkusen also lost on Saturday.

(With inputs from Reuters)