FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Bundesliga: Schalke 04 Crisis Deepens with Shock Home Loss to Augsburg

Augsburg defeated Schalke 3-0 (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Augsburg defeated Schalke 3-0 (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Eduard Loewen, Sarenren Bazee and Sergio Cordova scored the goals as Augsburg defeated Schalke in the Bundesliga.

  • Reuters Berlin
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
Schalke 04 slumped to a shock 3-0 home loss to relegation-threatened Augsburg on Sunday, their fourth defeat in five games dropping them to eighth place in the Bundesliga.

Augsburg's Eduard Loewen curled in a sensational free kick from 23 metres in the sixth minute and Nigerian winger Noah Sarenren Bazee slotted home in the 76th before Sergio Cordova added the third in stoppage time.

Schalke struggled to launch decent attacks and a first-half chance which fell to Rabbi Matondo was the closest they came to scoring.

Despite having 67% possession, the Royal Blues managed only two shots on target in the match.

The defeat piled more pressure on coach David Wagner, whose team have scored only two goals in their last nine games.

The Bundesliga became the first major sports league to resume last week, with no fans in attendance, after being suspended for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schalke, now without a win in nine league games, slipped down to eighth place on 37 points while Augsburg's first victory after four straight losses lifted them to 12th on 30, seven above the relegation playoff spot.

Bayern Munich lead the standings with 61 points, four ahead of Borussia Dortmund whom they face on Tuesday.


