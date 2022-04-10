Bundesliga: Season over for Giovanni Reyna, Mats Hummels to Miss Bayern Munich Clash

Borussia Dortmund confirmed on Sunday that US teenager Giovanni Reyna will miss the rest of the season with an injury, while Mats Hummels is also set to be sidelined for the Bundesliga clash at Bayern Munich.

Reyna, 19, clutched his hamstring less than a minute into Friday’s 2-0 win at Stuttgart, trudging off in tears after the latest setback in an injury-ravaged campaign.

Dortmund announced he has torn a tendon and is out until next season.

Hummels did not return for the second half on Friday and Dortmund said he will be sidelined “for weeks" with a thigh injury.

Hummels is set to miss second-placed Dortmund’s trip to runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on April 23.

A first-half shoulder injury suffered by midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud on Friday also needs “further investigation in the coming days".

Star forward Erling Haaland has not scored for five games — his longest dry spell with the German club — but provided an assist for Julian Brandt as he struck twice in Stuttgart.

Coach Marco Rose denied speculation that Haaland’s performance has been affected by rumours he will leave at the end of the season.

“His future has nothing to do with it, what is holding him back is his foot," said Rose, with Haaland carrying a foot knock.

“He is not someone who takes a pain pill before the game. But he did" at Stuttgart, Rose revealed.

“He’s a world-class striker and will be even happier when he scores again."

