Bundesliga: Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Probable XIs, Match Timings

Florian Kohfeldt's Bremen have been unrecognisable from the team that lost 4-1 at home to Bayer Leverkusen in their first match back following the coronovirus-enforced break.

After beating Freiburg 1-0 and holding top-four candidates Borussia Mönchengladbach to a goalless draw, the Green-Whites took down Schalke at the weekend to move to within three points of relegation play-off incumbents Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Leonardo Bittencourt scored the decisive goal - his second in three games - but is a doubt after going off at half-time against Schalke.

Top scorer Milot Rashica also took a knock in the second half, with Davie Selke his replacement at the Veltins-Arena and potentially once again for the visit of Frankfurt.

Yuya Osako is another option in attack, but US international Josh Sargent should retain his place regardless, after starting three successive league games for the first time since October 2019.

Defender Milos Veljkovic is set to return, meanwhile, following a one-match ban, with Sebastian Langkamp making away.

Frankfurt dampened their own relegation fears with a last-gasp victory at Wolfsburg. Silva and Daichi Kamada each scored for the second game on the spin as the Eagles snatched a 2-1 win that lifted them five points clear of the bottom three.

The gap to the European places - bear in mind Frankfurt were fourth at this stage in 2018/19 - is 10 points, but a late top-six push cannot be ruled out, with Silva beginning to hit his straps in front of goal.

The AC Milan loanee has registered three of his seven Bundesliga strikes to date across his last four outings - one more would take him level with defender Martin Hinteregger at the top of the Frankfurt scoring charts.

Timothy Chandler was rewarded for his midweek goal-scoring heroics from the bench in the 3-3 draw against Freiburg with his 11th league start of the campaign. Midfielder Lucas Torro is suspended following his red card in added time of the Wolfsburg triumph, while Silva's compatriot Goncalo Paciencia remains a major doubt.



