BUR vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea:

The 18th placed Burnley will play host to Chelsea on Saturday in their next Premier League game at Turf Moor.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have won just two of their last six games in England’s top flight and will have to fight hard for three points here. Burnley’s impressive performance on home soil, despite their below-par season, is another reason to worry for the Blues. Burnley have lost just four games at home this season with their most recent defeat coming on Tuesday night at the hands of Leicester City (0-2).

Meanwhile, Chelsea on Wednesday bounced back from their Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool by recording a 3-2 win over Championship side Luton.

The two teams have met on 123 occasions in the past with Chelsea winning 40 of those encounters while Burnley won 38 matches and 25 games ended in a draw.

Ahead of the Premier League encounter between Burnley and Chelsea; here is all you need to know:

BUR vs CHE Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea.

BUR vs CHE Live Streaming

The match between Burnley and Chelsea is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

BUR vs CHE Match Details

The match between Burnley and Chelsea will be played on Saturday, March 5, at Turf Moor. The game between Burnley and Chelsea will start at 08:30 pm (IST).

BUR vs CHE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-Captain: N’Golo Kanté

BUR vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Édouard Mendy

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Antonio Rüdiger, Charlie Taylor, James Tarkowski

Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kanté, Dwight McNeil

Strikers: Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku, Maxwel Cornet

Burnley vs Chelsea starting line-ups:

Burnley Possible Starting Line-up: Nick Pope, Charlie Taylor, Nathan Collins, James Tarkowski, Connor Roberts, Dwight McNeil, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Aaron Lennon, Maxwel Cornet, Wout Weghorst

Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Édouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rüdiger, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kanté, Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku

