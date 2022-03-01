BUR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Burnley and Leicester City:

Burnley will lock horns with Leicester City on Tuesday night in their next Premier League encounter at Turf Moor. The home side was at their absolute best during their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday and will look to emulate the same feat here. Jeffrey Schlupp broke the deadlock in the ninth minute to give Palace a 1-0 lead. However, an own goal by Luka Milivojevic levelled the scores 1-1 in the 46th minute.

Burnley have collected seven points in their last three games and one more point here will help them rise above the dotted line. As of now, they are sitting at the 18th spot with 21 points, one point behind 17th placed Everton.

Meanwhile, the visitors won their most recent fixture against Randers 3-1 last Thursday to progress to the next round of the Europa Conference League. Leicester won the reverse leg of the aforementioned tie 4-1.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Burnley and Leicester City; here is all you need to know:

BUR vs LEI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Burnley and Leicester City.

BUR vs LEI Live Streaming

The match between Burnley and Leicester City is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

BUR vs LEI Match Details

The match between Burnley and Leicester City will be played on Wednesday, March 2, at Turf Moor. The game between Burnley and Leicester City will start at 1:15 am (IST).

BUR vs LEI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cornet

Vice-Captain: Daka

BUR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Pope

Defenders: Roberts, Tarkowski, Pereira, Thomas

Midfielders: Ndidi, Tielemans, Brownhill, McNeil

Strikers: Daka, Cornet

Burnley vs Leicester City starting line-ups:

Burnley Predicted Starting XI: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Weghorst, Cornet

Leicester City Predicted Starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Daka

