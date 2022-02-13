BUR vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Burnley City and Liverpool: Liverpool travel to Turf Moor as Jurgen Klopp’s side take on bottom-ranked Burnley on Sunday, from 7:30 pm IST onwards. Stunning all, Burnley came from behind to hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw earlier this week. Sean Dyche’s side were impressive and will be keen on getting themselves out from the relegation zone.

Though, it will take a miracle for Burnley as they take on Liverpool, who are ranked second in the Premier League table, unbeaten in their previous five clashes with perfect wins. Klopp will aim to secure a comfortable ahead of their clash against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League Last 16 first leg. Fans here can check the Burnley vs Liverpool Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

BUR vs LIV Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

BUR vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between BUR vs LIV is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

BUR vs LIV Match Details

The match between BUR vs LIV will be played on Sunday, February 13 at Turf Moor. The game will start at 7:30 pm (IST).

BUR vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Virgil van Dijk

Vice-Captain: Roberto Firminho

BUR vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Allison Becker

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara

Strikers: Luis Diaz, Roberto Firminho, Diogo Jota

Burnley City vs Liverpool probable XI:

Burnley Predicted Starting line-up: Nick Pope (GK), Erik Pieters, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, ConBUR Roberts, Maxwel Cornet, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil, Wout Weghorst, Jay Rodriguez.

Liverpool FC Predicted Starting line-up: Allison Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firminho, Diogo Jota

