BUR vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Premier League 2021-22 between Burnley vs Leeds United: Leeds United (LU) travel to Turf Moor to play Burnley (BUR) on Sunday, with the two sides looking to claim their first three points of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Burnley suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat in their Premier League season opener against Brighton & Hove Albion at home. The team were also unable to replicate their impressive victory at Anfield in January this year, as they were predictably defeated 2-0 by Liverpool last weekend. Sean Dyche’s side will be desperate to open their account in the home league.

Like Burnley, Leeds United are yet to claim three points this season, however, they have a lot more momentum than their current opponents. Marcelo Bielsa’s men suffered a 5-1 humbling at the hands of Manchester United in the season opener. It turned in two spirited performances, as they were able to hold Everton to a 2-2 draw at home last Saturday.

Notably, both sides head into this fixture after progressing from the second round of the EFL Cup in midweek. Wayne Hennessey’s heroics helped Burnley defeat Newcastle United 4-3 on penalties at St James’ Park. Meanwhile, Leeds United secured a comfortable 3-0 win against the League One side Crewe Alexandra at Elland Road earlier this week.

The BUR vs LU game is scheduled to kick off at 06:30 PM IST.

Premier League 2021-22, BUR vs LU Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecasts on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 channels. While live streaming is available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

BUR vs LU Premier League 2021-22, Match Details

The BUR vs LU match will be played on Sunday, August 29 at Turf Moor, in Burnley, Lancashire, England. The game will kick-off at 06:30 PM IST.

BUR vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Patrick Bamford

Vice-Captain: Raphinha

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Pascal Struijk, Matthew Lowton, Luke Ayling

Midfielders: Kalvin Phillips, Ashley Westwood, Raphinha, Mateusz Klich

Strikers: Ashley Barnes, Patrick Bamford

BUR vs LU Probable XIs

Burnley: Nick Pope (GK); Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Matthew Lowton; Dwight McNeil, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Johann Gudmoundsson; Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood

Leeds United: Illan Meslier (GK); Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo; Mateusz Klich, Kalvin Phillips, Stuart Dallas, Raphinha, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here