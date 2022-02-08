BUR vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United: Burnley host Manchester United at Turf Moor on Wednesday in Premier League action from 1:30 AM IST onwards. It is an opportunity for Manchester United to bounce back after a shock defeat to Middlesbrough which saw the Red Devils being eliminated in the fourth round of the FA Cup. While Ralf Rangnick’s job is on the line, the players at the club are also unhappy and distraught.

Burnley, on the other hand, are sitting 19th on the Premier League table and will need to fight in order to save themselves from relegation. It is a crucial clash for both sides as Burnley aim to get out of the bottom three, while United need three points in order to secure their position in the top four. Fans here can check the BUR vs MUN Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

BUR vs MUN Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

BUR vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between BUR vs MUN is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

BUR vs MUN Match Details

The match between BUR vs MUN will be played on Wednesday, February 9, at Turf Moor. The game will start at 01:30 AM (IST).

BUR vs MUN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes

BUR vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Ben Mee, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Aaron Lennon, Bruno Fernandes

Strikers: Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho

Burnley vs Manchester United probable XI:

Burnley Predicted Starting line-up: Nick Pope (GK), Erik Pieters, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Connor Roberts, Dwight McNeil, Dale Stephens, Ashley Westwood, Aaron Lennon, Maxwell Cornet, Wout Weghorst

Manchester United Predicted Starting line-up: David de Gea (GK), Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

