Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Burglars Who Targeted Zinedine Zidane and Isco's Home in Madrid Arrested

Four people have been arrested in connection to burglaries targeting homes of La Liga footballers around Madrid.

Associated Press

Updated:October 18, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Burglars Who Targeted Zinedine Zidane and Isco's Home in Madrid Arrested
Isco and Zinedine Zidane (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Madrid: Spanish police said Thursday they have dismantled a gang that robbed football players' houses during games.

Authorities detained four people, all Albanian citizens, and seized jewels and 10,000 euros ($11,000) in cash that were believed to belong to the players and their families.

Spanish newspaper El Diario, which first reported the arrests, said officials also recovered a Champions League second-place medal that had been stolen from the house of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. The player's passport also was recovered.

Police said the gang was believed to have robbed the house of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro while he played in a Spanish league game against Atletico Madrid last month. Atletico striker Álvaro Morata also was among the players targeted by the group.

Other Real Madrid players believed to have been victims of the gang included forward Francisco "Isco" Alarcon and coach Zinedine Zidane.

"These things aren't nice," Zidane said at a recent news conference. "We try to talk to the players, to their families, we try to keep them calm."

There have been reports of dozens of robberies to players' houses in recent years, though police said not all of them could be linked to the same gang. Others who were also reportedly robbed included Barcelona players Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba, as well as Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez.

"One after the other," Vazquez's wife, Maca Capilla, said on Instagram when the couple's house was robbed. "When will it be possible to live calmly in your own home, when will it be possible to go to work without worries?"

Police said the operation, which took place in Madrid and the nearby city of Toledo, was still ongoing and more arrests were possible. One gang member was believed to have fled the country.

Officials said the group used stolen cars during the robberies, and carried communication devices and clothing accessories to keep them from being recognized by security cameras.

It was believed they monitored the players' activities through their social media accounts.

Police said the gang also targeted other people in the high-end Madrid neighborhoods where players live.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram