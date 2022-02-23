Burnley vs Tottenham Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Premier League match, February 24, 01:00 am IST

BUR vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenham Hotspur will look to build on their latest win when they travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in their next Premier League game on Thursday. The Spurs will head into this game on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win over defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

The Clarets, meanwhile, downed Brighton 3-0 last weekend to record their first win in England’s top tier in 11 games. It was also only their second win overall this season. They have played 22 games so far in 2021-22 edition of PL and have lost nine of them while drawing 11 games.

The home team is currently occupying the 19th spot on the PL table with 17 points.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are sitting at the 8th spot with 39 points in their kitty from 23 games. They have recorded 12 victories this season while losing eight games. Tottenham were held for a stalemate on three occasions.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur; here is all you need to know:

BUR vs TOT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur.

BUR vs TOT Live Streaming

The match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

BUR vs TOT Match Details

The match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Thursday, February 24, at Turf Moor. The game between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur will start at 01:00 am (IST).

BUR vs TOT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kane

Vice-Captain: Son

BUR vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Lloris

Defenders: Emerson, Romero, Roberts, Pieters

Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Lennon

Strikers: Kane, Son, Cornet

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur starting line-ups:

Burnley Predicted Starting XI: Pope; Roberts, Collins, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil; Weghorst, Cornet

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Dier, Romero, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

