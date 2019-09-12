Burnley's Danny Drinkwater Out for Two Weeks after Nightclub Incident
Danny Drinkwater damaged his ankle ligaments in an altercation outside a nightclub and will be sidelined for two weeks.
Danny Drinkwater will be out of action for two weeks (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Burnley's Danny Drinkwater will be sidelined for two weeks after damaging ankle ligaments in an altercation outside a nightclub earlier this month.
British media reported earlier this week that Drinkwater, on loan from Chelsea, was attacked by a group of people outside a Manchester nightclub and manager Sean Dyche said on Thursday that Burnley would stand by the midfielder.
"It's not too serious but it's still going to be certainly a couple of weeks," Dyche told a news conference. "The big picture is he's a 29-year-old footballer and nobody wants to get into this situation, he knows that.
"On the other side, he is a human being and we have all been involved in not so good times. Forget about the footballer, sometimes people get into scrapes. But he's wise enough and old enough to know not to.
"You can't just talk about development when it's good news, you also have to work with players if things are not quite as good. When you take a player in he becomes a part of us. So we will work with Danny and try to help him."
Burnley are 12th in the table with one win from four games and Dyche confirmed that Ashley Barnes, their top scorer with four goals this season, had shaken off a groin injury and would be available to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
"Barnes had a tight groin but should be fine," Dyche said. "The lads who have gone away with the internationals have come back fine.
"(Iceland's) Johann (Gudmundsson) has got a niggly calf, he might make it but we've got to make a judgement call on that one. Nothing too serious but he's had treatment and is back on the grass."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taylor Swift Becomes Highest-paid Celebrity in World, Kylie Jenner Second on List
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 2020, Suggests Teaser
- Picture of Kriti Sanon Dinning with Girl Crush Priyanka Chopra Goes Viral
- The Hero We Deserve? 'Batman' Walks Bullied Toddler to School