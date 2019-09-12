Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Burnley's Danny Drinkwater Out for Two Weeks after Nightclub Incident

Danny Drinkwater damaged his ankle ligaments in an altercation outside a nightclub and will be sidelined for two weeks.

Reuters

Updated:September 12, 2019, 10:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Burnley's Danny Drinkwater Out for Two Weeks after Nightclub Incident
Danny Drinkwater will be out of action for two weeks (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Burnley's Danny Drinkwater will be sidelined for two weeks after damaging ankle ligaments in an altercation outside a nightclub earlier this month.

British media reported earlier this week that Drinkwater, on loan from Chelsea, was attacked by a group of people outside a Manchester nightclub and manager Sean Dyche said on Thursday that Burnley would stand by the midfielder.

"It's not too serious but it's still going to be certainly a couple of weeks," Dyche told a news conference. "The big picture is he's a 29-year-old footballer and nobody wants to get into this situation, he knows that.

"On the other side, he is a human being and we have all been involved in not so good times. Forget about the footballer, sometimes people get into scrapes. But he's wise enough and old enough to know not to.

"You can't just talk about development when it's good news, you also have to work with players if things are not quite as good. When you take a player in he becomes a part of us. So we will work with Danny and try to help him."

Burnley are 12th in the table with one win from four games and Dyche confirmed that Ashley Barnes, their top scorer with four goals this season, had shaken off a groin injury and would be available to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

"Barnes had a tight groin but should be fine," Dyche said. "The lads who have gone away with the internationals have come back fine.

"(Iceland's) Johann (Gudmundsson) has got a niggly calf, he might make it but we've got to make a judgement call on that one. Nothing too serious but he's had treatment and is back on the grass."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram