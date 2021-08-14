BVB vs SGE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt: The Bundesliga commences from August 14 and on the opening night, Borussia Dortmund take on Eintracht Frankfurt. The SGE side had a brilliant outing last season as they finished fifth and will play in the Europa League. Borussia Dortmund, who were dominant throughout the season and hogged the number one spot for a long period of time, were not able to keep up and simply threw away the chance to clinch the Bundesliga title.

Marco Rose has been appointed as the new manager of Dortmund and going into the first fixture, Dortmund has a line of injuries, including the likes of Julian Brandt, Marcel Schmelzer, Marius Wolf, Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerrerio. However, star player Marco Reus and Erling Haaland will be present and the Norwegian striker is ready for some action after a brilliant season. Fans can check the BVB vs SGE predicted XI and Dream 11 as well.

BVB vs SGE Telecast

The Bundesliga matches will not be broadcasted in any channels or networks in India.

BVB vs SGE Live Streaming

The match between BVB vs SGE is available to be streamed live on Fancode App.

BVB vs SGE Match Details

The match between BVB vs SGE will be played on Saturday, August 14, at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. The game will start at 10:00 PM (IST).

BVB vs SGE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Marco Reus

Vice-Captain: Rafael Borre

BVB vs SGE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Felix Passlack, Manuel Akanji, Evan N’Dicka, Tuta

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Jude Bellingham, Sebastian Rode

Strikers: Rafael Borre, Marco Reus, Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt probable XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel (GK), Felix Passlack, Antonios Papadopoulos, Maneul Akanji, Nico Schulz, Axel Witsel, Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Erling Haaland

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Starting line-up: Kevin Trapp (GK), Evan N’Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, Tuta, Christopher Lenz, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Danny da Costa, Aymen Barkok, Amin Younes, Rafael Borre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here