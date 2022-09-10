Cadiz vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

A depleted Cadiz will be aiming for their first La Liga victory this season as they are set to face mighty Barcelona on Saturday. The match between Cadiz and Barcelona will be played at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium in Cadiz.

Bottom-placed Cadiz have so far played four matches in La Liga and Sergio Gonzalez’s men are yet to secure a point in the domestic league. Cadiz, in their last La Liga match, endured a 3-0 defeat against Celta Vigo.

Barcelona, on the other hand, claimed a convincing 0-3 win against Sevilla in their last league match. The Catalan giants have played four matches and Xavi’s have managed to remain unbeaten in the new La Liga season.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Cadiz and Barcelona here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Cadiz (CDZ) and Barcelona (BAR) be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Cadiz (CDZ) and Barcelona (BAR) will take place on September 10, Saturday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Cadiz (CDZ) vs Barcelona (BAR) be played?

The La Liga match between Cadiz (CDZ) and Barcelona (BAR) will be played at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium in Cadiz.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Cadiz (CDZ) vs Barcelona (BAR) begin?

The La Liga match between Cadiz (CDZ) and Barcelona (BAR) will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Cadiz (CDZ) and Barcelona (BAR) La Liga match?

Cadiz (CDZ) vs Barcelona (BAR) La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Cadiz (CDZ) vs Barcelona (BAR) La Liga match?

Cadiz (CDZ) vs Barcelona (BAR) La Liga match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Cadiz (CDZ) vs Barcelona (BAR) Possible Starting XI:

Cadiz Predicted Starting Line-up: Jeremias Ledesma, Joseba Zaldua, Luis Hernandez, Fali, Alfonso Espino, Tomas Alarcon, Antonio Blanco, Alex Fernandez, Ivan Alejo, Anthony Lozano, Brian Ocampo

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alex Balde, Pablo Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres

