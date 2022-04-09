CAG vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Cagliari and Juventus: Cagliari are set to welcome Juventus on Sunday at the Unipol Domus in Serie A as the Italian league returns this week with another round of games. The home side will come into this fixture after a humiliating 1-5 defeat at the hands of Udinese. Despite their recent loss, they are still clear of the relegation zone by three points as Venezia’s lost their most recent fixture to Spezia.

The touring side also suffered a defeat in their previous game as Juve’s winning streak came to end last weekend. Hakan Çalhanoğlu netted the solitary goal of the match in the 46th minute as Inter Milan won the Derby d’Italia 1-0. This defeat also ended Juventus’ hope to win the Serie A title this season.

The good news is that the Old Lady have still maintained their position in the top 4 of the table and will look to further solidify it by winning this game.

Ahead of today’s Cagliari and Juventus Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

CAG vs JUV Telecast

The match between Cagliari and Juventus will be televised on MTV in India.

CAG vs JUV Live Streaming

The match between Cagliari and Juventus is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

CAG vs JUV Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, April 10 at Sardegna Arena Stadium. The game between Cagliari and Juventus will start at 12:15 am (IST).

CAG vs JUV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Dusan Vlahovic

Vice-Captain- Matthijs de Ligt

CAG vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Edoardo Goldaniga, Matteo Lovato

Mid-Fielders: Denis Zakaria, Juan Cuadrado, Alessandro Deiola

Forward: Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic, Gaston Pereiro

Cagliari vs Juventus probable XI:

Cagliari Possible Starting Line-up: Alessio Cragno; Edoardo Goldaniga, Matteo Lovato, Giorgio Altare; Raoul Bellanova, Marko Rog, Alessandro Deiola, Dalbert Henrique; Daniele Baselli, Joao Pedro; Gaston Pereiro

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Adrien Rabiot, Denis Zakaria, Juan Cuadrado; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic

