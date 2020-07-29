CAG vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20, Cagliari vs Juventus Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Serie A 2019-20 champions Juventus will travel to Cagliari for their upcoming Serie A 2019-20 match. The Serie A 2019-20 Cagliari vs Juventus match will be hosted at the Sardegna Arena. In the last game, Juventus defeated Sampdoria 2-0 and lifted the Serie A crown for the eighth time in a row. The Old Lady will eye to continue their dominance in their last away fixture of this season. Meanwhile, Cagliari were handed a 1-0 defeat by Udinese. They are currently in the second half of the table with 42 points in their kitty.

The Serie A 2019-20 2019-20 Cagliari vs Juventus will kick off at 1:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Serie A 2019-20, Cagliari vs Juventus, CAG vs JUV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Douglas Costa has picked an injury during the training session and he will not fly with Juv this time.Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio and Sami Khedira continue to remain on the treatment table.

Cagliari’s suspension bench will see Nahitan Nandez.

CAG vs JUV Serie A 2019-20 Dream11 Team, Cagliari vs Juventus

Serie A 2019-20 CAG vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, Cagliari vs Juventus Captain: Ronaldo

Serie A 2019-20 CAG vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, Cagliari vs Juventus Vice-Captain: Dybala

Serie A 2019-20 CAG vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, Cagliari vs Juventus Goalkeeper: Buffon

Serie A 2019-20 CAG vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, Cagliari vs Juventus Defenders: Cuadrado, Rugani, Ceppitelli, Alex Sandro

Serie A 2019-20 CAG vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, Cagliari vs Juventus Midfielders: Matuidi, Pjanic, Lykogiannis

Serie A 2019-20 CAG vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, Cagliari vs Juventus Strikers: Higuain, Simeone, Ronaldo

Serie A 2019-20 Cagliari possible starting lineup vs Juventus: Cragno; Pisacane, Ceppitelli, Walukiewicz; Mattiello, Birsa, Ionita, Rog, Lykogiannis; Simeone, Pedro

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus possible starting lineup vs Cagliari: Buffon; Cuadrado, Rugani, Demiral, Alex Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic, Ramsey; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Ronaldo