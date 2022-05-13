Cagliari vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Serie A title race is set to experience a classic battle as the two Milan teams- AC Milan and Inter Milan - are vying for the prestigious trophy. Defending champions Inter Milan are currently at the second spot and just two points behind their arch-rivals and league leaders AC Milan.

A small tumble in such a situation will certainly be enough to get Inter Milan out of the title race and Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi is well aware of this fact. Inter Milan are set to take on Cagliari in Serie A on Monday.

On the other hand, relegation-threatened Cagliari will be seeking to clinch some points against the defending champions in order to ensure their berth in next season’s Serie A. 18th-placed Cagliari have so far bagged 29 points from 36 matches. Caglirari will come into the fixture after playing out 1-1 draw against Salernitana in their last Serie A encounter.

Ahead of Monday’s Serie A match between Cagliari vs Inter Milan; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2021-22 match between Cagliari (CAG) and Inter Milan (INT) will be played?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Cagliari (CAG) and Inter Milan (INT) will take place on May 16, Monday.

Where will the Serie A 2021-22 match Cagliari (CAG) vs Inter Milan (INT) be played?

The match between Cagliari (CAG) and Inter Milan (INT) will be played at the Unipol Domus.

What time will the Serie A 2021-22 match Cagliari (CAG) vs Inter Milan (INT) begin?

The match between Cagliari (CAG) and Inter Milan (INT) will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Cagliari (CAG) vs Inter Milan (INT) match?

Cagliari (CAG) vs Inter Milan (INT) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Cagliari (CAG) vs Inter Milan (INT) match?

Cagliari (CAG) vs Inter Milan (INT) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Cagliari (CAG) vs Inter Milan (INT) Possible Starting XI:

Cagliari Predicted Starting Line-up: Alessio Cragno, Luca Cepitelli, Matteo Lovato, Giorgio Altare, Charalambos Lykogiannis, Alessandro Deiola, Alberto Grassi, Marko Rog, Raoul Bellanova, Leonardo Pavoletti, Joao Pedro

Inter Milan predicted Possible Starting XI: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Joaquin Correa, Lautaro Martinez

