Calcutta Football League: Mohammedan SC End 40-year Title Drought, Beat Railway FC in Final

Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting club on Thursday ended their long 40-year wait for the Calcutta Football League title as they defeated Railway FC 1-0 in the final of the Premier Division A at the Salt Lake Stadium here.

Marcus scored the only goal of the match to give their team a much-awaited trophy.

Mohammedan Sporting started putting pressure from the beginning of the match with their three best players Marcus, Azharuddin, and Fayaz. The black-and-white brigade could have scored more goals in the first half as so many opportunities came across them, but the strikers failed to score. Railway FC returned to the match in the second half. But Mohammedan’s vigilant defense made no mistake. As a result, Railway FC could not open its account.

The last time Mohammedan won the Calcutta League was in 1981. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have held the tournament since then. But this time both the teams opted out of Kolkata League. After winning the title Mohammedan Sporting twitted, “We dedicate our 12th Calcutta Football League title to our fans and supporters around the globe, who have been waiting for this day for the last 4 decades. 12th CFL title for our 12thMan."

