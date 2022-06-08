Cambodia Threaten to Pull out of AFC Qualifiers Hours Ahead of India Encounter

Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) has threatened to pull out of the AFC Asian Qualifiers tournament hours before their first match against India after their national flag produced by the Indian Football Federation (AIFF) for the competition failed to meet the exact specification in terms of design and colour code. The FFC President Sao Sokha wrote to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and sought an apology from the AFC and AIFF, the refusal of which could have seen Cambodia pulling out of the tie later on Wednesday and the rest of the tournament.

In response, The AFC almost issued an official letter stating that it is regretful of the entire issue and further added that graphics of national flags will be used for the competition.

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Despite Question Marks Over Form and Preparation, Igor Stimac’s India Start as Favourites vs Cambodia in Opener

“It is regretful that the Cambodia flag produced for the Competition does not meet the exact specification in terms of design and color code. Therefore, kindly be informed that the AFC will be using the graphic of the national flags on the giant screen for the upcoming matches in the Competition, as has been the practice for the last two (2) years in the AFC competitions,” read the official release from the AFC.

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Head Coach Igor Stimac Warns against Complacency, Calls for Support from Fans

Afghanistan take on Hong Kong in the first game today, followed by India’s encounter with Cambodia at 8.30 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.