English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Came to India Because East Bengal is a Big Club, Says Costa Rican Defender Johnny Acosta
Costa Rican defender Johnny Acosta said he had no idea about Indian football and it was only the rich history of East Bengal that drew him to sign up with the prestigious club.
Costa Rican defender Johnny Acosta said he had no idea about Indian football and it was only the rich history of East Bengal that drew him to sign up with the prestigious club.
Loading...
Kolkata: Costa Rican defender Johnny Acosta said he had no idea about Indian football and it was only the rich history of East Bengal that drew him to sign up with the prestigious club.
East Bengal had created quite a stir in Indian football when they signed 35-year-old Johnny Acosta, who played all three games for Costa Rica at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
"When I signed, I only knew that East Bengal are a big club with great history. I have no idea about ISL or any other tournament. I came here because East Bengal are a big club," said the Spanish-speaking Costa Rican centre-back.
Having got a sponsor, East Bengal were in talks to take part in the ISL but reports claim that the number of teams may not be increased this season.
"I have not seen any Indian football matches before. The one I saw on October 6 (East Bengal's 2-0 win against WB Police in the Calcutta League) was my first. I don't know anything about the leagues in India as well," said Acosta, who once played against Lionel Messi back in 2011 in the Copa America.
A fan of Paolo Maldini, Acosta further said he is ready to take the field for East Bengal.
"I am ready. I am just waiting for my paper works. Once they are ready I will start playing," the defender, who will sport his usual No 2 jersey, said.
Asked if the language would be a concern, Acosta said: "Language has never been a problem for me. I will not face any problem adjusting here as football has only one language. This is football."
Acosta said it was disappointing that Costa Rica finished last in group E and crashed out early despite an impressive show in Russia World Cup.
"It was disappointing definitely. We were playing against such a top side like Brazil and we had almost managed to get a draw against them," he said during the media conference which was called off yesterday as East Bengal had forgotten to hire an interpreter.
"Unfortunately, they scored and we were left heartbroken."
Acosta, with 71 International matches for Costa Rica, was impressive against Neymar's Brazil, who required two stoppage-time goals from Coutinho and Neymar to beat them 2-0.
Asked about playing against Neymar, he said: "It was a very good experience for me and I had a great experience of playing against the Brazil side.
"Overall a very good experience playing against Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil. Our entire team played very well," Acosta said.
Costa Rica drew 2-2 with Switzerland, and had lost their opening game 1-0 against Serbia.
On August 8th, Acosta was to be unveiled to the local media by East Bengal, but that had to be postponed due to the unavailability of an interpreter
Also Watch
East Bengal had created quite a stir in Indian football when they signed 35-year-old Johnny Acosta, who played all three games for Costa Rica at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
"When I signed, I only knew that East Bengal are a big club with great history. I have no idea about ISL or any other tournament. I came here because East Bengal are a big club," said the Spanish-speaking Costa Rican centre-back.
Having got a sponsor, East Bengal were in talks to take part in the ISL but reports claim that the number of teams may not be increased this season.
"I have not seen any Indian football matches before. The one I saw on October 6 (East Bengal's 2-0 win against WB Police in the Calcutta League) was my first. I don't know anything about the leagues in India as well," said Acosta, who once played against Lionel Messi back in 2011 in the Copa America.
A fan of Paolo Maldini, Acosta further said he is ready to take the field for East Bengal.
"I am ready. I am just waiting for my paper works. Once they are ready I will start playing," the defender, who will sport his usual No 2 jersey, said.
Asked if the language would be a concern, Acosta said: "Language has never been a problem for me. I will not face any problem adjusting here as football has only one language. This is football."
Acosta said it was disappointing that Costa Rica finished last in group E and crashed out early despite an impressive show in Russia World Cup.
"It was disappointing definitely. We were playing against such a top side like Brazil and we had almost managed to get a draw against them," he said during the media conference which was called off yesterday as East Bengal had forgotten to hire an interpreter.
"Unfortunately, they scored and we were left heartbroken."
Acosta, with 71 International matches for Costa Rica, was impressive against Neymar's Brazil, who required two stoppage-time goals from Coutinho and Neymar to beat them 2-0.
Asked about playing against Neymar, he said: "It was a very good experience for me and I had a great experience of playing against the Brazil side.
"Overall a very good experience playing against Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil. Our entire team played very well," Acosta said.
Costa Rica drew 2-2 with Switzerland, and had lost their opening game 1-0 against Serbia.
On August 8th, Acosta was to be unveiled to the local media by East Bengal, but that had to be postponed due to the unavailability of an interpreter
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Mahindra Marazzo MPV Interiors Revealed, India Launch Soon - See Pics
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer Has the Deols Looking for Liquor in a Dry State
- Did Nick Jonas Just Confirm His Engagement with Priyanka Chopra?
- Manmarziyaan: F For Fyaar, First Song of Abhishek Bachchan-Starrer Out; Check It Out
- Alphonse Capone: Check Out Tom Hardy as Legendary Mobster in Still from Upcoming Biopic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...