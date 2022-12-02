Cameroon vs Brazil Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch CAM vs BRA Match Live Online and on TV

Cameroon will take on Brazil in their final Group G match on Saturday. The Indomitable Lions desperately need a win on Saturday in order to qualify for the round of 16. But defeating the five-time champions will be a mammoth task. The Selecao only need a point to finish at the top of their group and can dictate the play from the start. They are yet to concede a goal in the tournament and registered a 1-0 win against a strong Switzerland side on Monday. But Brazil have been affected by injuries and may choose to rest some key players ahead of the knockout rounds.

The fact that Brazil will not play its strongest XI presents an opportunity for Cameroon. Alex Telles is likely to replace Alex Sandro at the left-back. Moreover, Tite is likely to give the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus and Antony more game time.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Brazil, here is all you need to know:

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be played on December 3, Saturday.

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be played on December 3, Saturday.

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 3.

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 3.

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Cameroon Probable Starting Line-up: Epassy; Fai, Castelletto, Nkoulou, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Kunde; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi

Brazil Probable Starting Line-up: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Telles; Casemiro, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Antony, Jesus, Vinicius Jr

