Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Cameroonian Girls Defy Prejudice to Pursue Football Dreams

Cameroon, who are known as the Indomitable Lionesses, are one of three African teams which will play the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Reuters

Updated:May 22, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cameroonian Girls Defy Prejudice to Pursue Football Dreams
Cameroon is leading the way in changing perceptions about football not being only a man's game (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Yaounde: When Gaelle Asheri first started playing football in the dirt streets near her home in Cameroon's capital, she was the only girl on the informal neighbourhood teams which used stones for goal posts and kept score by chalking results on a wall.

Asheri, 17, and her teammate Ida Pouadjeu, 16, are now among the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy (RFA) in Yaounde. It was set up in January to foster female football talent in a country where many still see the sport as a man's game.

"I used to train with boys, so with boys there were some exercises I was not allowed to do because I am a girl," Asheri said, describing how she was seen as more fragile than her male counterparts.

"But reaching here it was just another world, I was forced to do abdominal exercises, forced to do all harsh work so you reach a level where tears usually come out with sweat."

The academy gets its name from the train tracks that hem the playing ground and turn into informal stands for the local spectators, who gather to watch the girls' teams play all-male sides.

Untitled design (19)
Photo Credit: Reuters

Global interest in women's football is growing and FIFA hopes over a billion viewers will tune in to watch the Women's World Cup in June. Cameroon's national side, known as the Indomitable Lionesses, was one of three African teams to qualify.

Its star player, Gaelle Enganamouit, was the brains behind RFA - the West African country's first female football academy. Her own experience as a young player in Yaounde showed her that it was important for women to have their own space to train, she told FIFA in January.

The academy currently trains around 70 girls, most of whom come from poor backgrounds and would otherwise not be able to afford even their own football boots, said coach Emmanuel Biolo.

"Here they have everything: coaches, jerseys, training equipment, a physiotherapist, and the guidance we give them all the time. Gaelle Enganamouit really wants these kids to be the next generation," he said.

Untitled design (20)
Photo Credit: Reuters

Asheri attends the academy on Saturday mornings and after school on Wednesdays, changing out of her uniform - a belted blue knee-length dress - into her team's matching kit.

She is studying for her final baccalaureate exams, but the dream for her and Pouadjeu is to play football at a professional level like their benefactor.

"I've seen Gaelle (Enganamouit) play on TV. I've never missed one of her matches. She plays so well, I want to be like her," Pouadjeu said.

Both girls initially faced opposition from family members who were worried that the sport was unfeminine. But neither have been deterred by such prejudice.

"I picked up the ball, I kicked it and I never looked back," Asheri said, recalling the childhood street football games with her male cousins and neighbours.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram