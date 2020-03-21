English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Can Beat Cristinao Ronaldo, Lionel Messi in Carom: Sunil Chhetri in a Q&A During Coronavirus Self-quarantine

A file photo of Sunil Chhetri. (Twitter)

Sunil Chhetri during a fun question and answer session on twitter, having been locked up at home for the last five days because of coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
Bengaluru: India captain Sunil Chhetri feels he can beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a game of carom.

In a fun Question and Answer session on Twitter, Chhetri was asked "Excluding football, what could you beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi at?"

The record Indian goal-scorer replied tongue in cheek: "I'm strictly assuming they're really bad at this. I think I could beat both of them at it."

Among all the active international footballers, Chhetri is the second-highest goal-scorer with 72 goals, after Cristiano Ronaldo (99). Messi is third with 70 goals.

At 35, Chhetri recently said he knows he does not have many games to play for his country.

Chhetri said in the Q&A session that if he had to pick any Indian Premier League team to play for, it would be Royal Challengers Bangalore led by his good friend and Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"I'm a Bangalore boy. That should answer your question," he replied to a question.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chhetri and his wife Sonam have been locked up at home for the last five days, he said.

"The wife and I have locked ourselves in for the last 5 days. We've given the cook and the house help days off, so the both of us are now sharing chores and making meals."

