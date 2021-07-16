Can Paul Pogba Convince Real Madrid Star Raphael Varane to Join Manchester United?

After singing the England winger Jadon Sancho from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United are now in the market to sign a new defender. And if the reports in the British media are to be believed, then Real Madrid’s French centre-back Raphael Varane is their prime target. Varane will be a free agent next year as his contract with Real Madrid expires in 2022 and Solskjaer wants to convince the 2018 World Cup winner to join Old Trafford by using his national teammate Paul Pogba.

Varane is a four-time UEFA Champions League winner and Solskjaer is hoping to sign the Real Madrid star to pair him with Red Devils captain Harry Maguire for the new season. The fact that Varane wants to leave Spain to embark on a new challenge also helps Manchester United’s agenda.

Pogba and Varane are very good friends. The duo has grown in France’s national setup. They are of the same age and made their national debut at the same time. According to a report in the Manchester Evening News, both of them were promoted to France’s senior team in March 2013 and were roommates for a spell. The duo made their national debut in the same game during the 2013 World Cup qualifying against Georgia. They have also made the almost same number of appearances for France.

So far, Varane had played 79 Games for France, while Pogba has represented them in 84 games. Perhaps, that’s why it’s safe to say that Solskjaer is not betting on the wrong horse to bring Varane to Manchester.

The only concern for Red Devils at the moment is that Pogba has not decided his future and can leave United this month. However, Solskjaer is keen on keeping the French midfielder at United as he has done more than enough in the past couple of seasons. In the past, Pogba has also spoken about his friend and national teammate and his one statement, in particular, will excite united fans the most.

“When you say he is a teammate, he is a true teammate," Pogba said of the Real Madrid star. “We progress together," he added.

