Canada Football Team Cancels Florida Training Camp Over Covid-19 Concern

Canada’s national team, leading North American qualifying for this year’s FIFA World Cup, has scrapped plans for a January training camp in Florida due to Covid-19, Canada Soccer announced Thursday. Citing the pandemic and the impact of the Omicron variant, the group also announced it has called off a planned January 22 qualifying warmup match against Guatemala in Fort Lauderdale.

The Canadian squad tops the table in CONCACAF regional qualifying for the Qatar World Cup with 16 points from eight matches, one point clear of the United States, and two ahead of Mexico and Panama.

The Canadians resume World Cup qualifying at Honduras on January 27 ahead of a home showdown with the United States on January 30 at Hamilton followed by an away match at El Salvador on February 2.

Canada’s only World Cup finals berth came in 1986 although the nation will serve as a co-host with Mexico and the United States of the 2026 World Cup.

