Canada vs Morocco Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Very few would have predicted that Morocco will go on to qualify for the round of 16 from a group comprising mighty teams like Belgium and Croatia. Well, the African nation now needs just one more point to do the unthinkable.

In all fairness, it will not be a tough task for Morocco to secure a point from their last group stage game against a winless Canadian side. The FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture between Canada and Morocco will be played on Thursday at the Al Thumama Stadium.

In their opening Qatar World Cup fixture, Morocco held last edition’s runners-up Croatia to a goalless draw. Walid Regragui’s men improved their performance in the next match and caused a major upset after outclassing Belgium 2-0.

Canada, on the other hand, have not been able to clinch a point yet at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Canada will head into the fixture after enduring a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Croatia.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Canada and Morocco; here is everything you need to know:

Canada vs Morocco Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

Canada vs Morocco Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Canada and Morocco will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Canada vs Morocco Match Details

The Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday, December 1, at 8:30 pm IST.

Canada vs Morocco Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hakim Ziyech

Vice-Captain: Sofiane Boufal

Suggested Playing XI for Canada vs Morocco Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Munir

Defenders: Alphonso Davies, Achraf Hakimi, Richie Lareya, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui

Midfielders: Atiba Hutchinson, Jonathan Osorio, Sofyan Amrabat,

Striker: Hakim Ziyech, Cyle Larin

Canada vs Morocco Possible Starting XI:

Canada Predicted Starting Line-up: Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miler, Richie Lareya, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio, Atiba Hutchinson, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

Morocco Predicted Starting Line-up: Munir, Achraf Hakimi, Naif Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui, Azzzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Hakim Ziyech

