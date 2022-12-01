Canada vs Morocco Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup Match Live

Morocco will aim to seal a historic last-16 spot when they take on Canada on Thursday. They are the favourites to progress to the knockout round as they can qualify even with a draw. The African nation stunned Belgium in their last match and they will fancy their chances against this Canadian team. However, Alphonso Davies’ Canada will aim to spoil the party of Morocco. Canada have played better than what the points table suggests.

The Maple Leafs were very good against Belgium and were outplayed by a very good Croatia side. John Herdman will hope that his team finishes their campaign on a winning note. Herdman could bring in Ismael Kone in place of 39-year-old Atiba Hutchinson. Junior Hoilett is also expected to start for Canada in place of Cyle Larin.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Canada and Morocco, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Canada and Morocco be played?

The match between Canada and Morocco will be played on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the match between Canada and Morocco be played?

The match between Canada and Morocco will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the match between Canada and Morocco begin?

The match between Canada and Morocco will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on December 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Canada and Morocco?

The match between Canada and Morocco will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Canada and Morocco?

The match between Canada and Morocco will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Canada Probable Starting Line-up: Dayne St. Claire; Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller, Sam Adekugbe; Tajon Buchanan, Ismael Kone, Stephen Eustaquio, Junior Hoilett; Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David

Morocco Probable Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal

