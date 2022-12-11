'Cannot Underestimate The Best Player in The World': Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez Slams Portugal Coach

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has taken a shot at Portugal manager Fernando Santos for his decision to not start the star forward in the team’s quarterfinal match against Morocco on Saturday. Portugal’s journey at the FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end after a shock 0-1 defeat to the Atlas Lions who became the first ever African nation to make it to the semifinal stage of the showpiece event.

Ronaldo though was introduced in the second half but made little impact as Portugal’s desperate search for an equaliser proved futile. However, Georgina targeted ‘friend’ Santos for making a wrong decision.

‘Today your friend and coach decided wrong. That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and respect," Georgina posted on Instagram.

She claimed that the 37-year-old made an impact after coming in as a substitute adding Portugal underestimated their all-time leading goalscorer.

“The same one who, by getting you into the game, saw how everything changed, but it was too late. You cannot underestimate the best player in the world, his most powerful weapon," she wrote.

“Nor can you stick up for someone who doesn’t deserve it. Life teaches us lessons. Today we have not lost, we have learned," she added.

Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro comforted Portuguese players, calling them to keep their heads up despite the defeat. “Sad for the team, now it’s time to raise our head and move on… God knows everything,’ Elma wrote on Instagram.

“I do not regret (leaving Ronaldo on the bench)," coach Santos told a news conference on Saturday.

“t wouldn’t change anything, in terms of the team I can’t be thinking with my heart. I used the team that played really well against Switzerland and there was no reason to change it (against Morocco). The strategic decision that I had to make was one of the hardest, but I can’t think with my heart, I have to think with my head. It’s not that Ronaldo is no longer a great player, that has nothing to do with it," he told reporters.

