Carabao Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The upcoming Carabao Cup 2019-20 fixture will see a face-off between Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Chelsea and Manchester United lock horns at the Stamford Bridge in the round of 16 clash. Chelsea, who are on a seven-match winning streak, will look to continue their winning run as they welcome Manchester United. On the other hand, The Red Devils, who have not had a desired start to the season, will try to replicate the result of their Premier League opener against The Blues. The Carabao Cup 2019-20 fixture Chelsea vs Manchester United will commence at 1:35AM.

Manchester United manager Solskjaer has dropped hints that he will give youngsters a chance to feature against the Blues. "We've got four games away from home in 11 days and we can't play the same team every game. So there will be changes for this one as well," Solskjaer told MUTV.

Solskjaer further added, "They had a good performance against us, they put us on the back foot and I think we can all agree on that at times we had to defend really well to keep them out. They hit the post with Tammy Abraham, they had a couple of other chances but we were efficient and we played fantastic counter-attacking football, which we'll have to do again, against probably a younger Chelsea side - and [with] a younger United side."

Carabao Cup 2019-20 Chelsea possible starting XI against Manchester United: Caballero; James, Zouma, Guehi, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho, Gilmour; Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Pedro

Carabao Cup 2019-20 Manchester United possible line-up against Chelsea: Romero; Jones, Maguire, Rojo; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Williams; Lingard, Mata; Rashford

What time will Carabao Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United game kick-off?

The Carabao Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United game will commence at 1:35AM on Thursday. The match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show Carabao Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United game?

VH 1 and VH 1 HD has the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup in India. Chelsea vs Manchester United can also be viewed on Jio TV.

How can I watch Carabao Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United game live stream?

The Carabao Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Jio TV app in India for premium users.

