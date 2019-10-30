Carabao Cup 2019-20 Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Carabao Cup 2019-20: Liverpool host Arsenal at the Anfield for a Round of 16 fixture.
Liverpool host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Liverpool and Arsenal will face off in the upcoming Carabao Cup 2019-20 Round of 16 fixture at the Anfield on Thursday. Juergen Klopp's Liverpool are top of the Premier League table but have recently found it difficult to unlock teams and will look to play with the flair they are known for. Arsenal coach Unai Emery, on the other hand, is under immense pressure due to recently crumbling performances from the team and will look to use this clash to turn around their campaign. The Carabao Cup 2019-20 fixture Liverpool vs Arsenal will commence at 1:00AM.
Liverpool have confirmed that youngster Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start in goal for Jurgen Klopp's side and with the Premier League adn the Champions League campaigns to handle, plenty of changes and a lot of rotation is expected from Klopp. Ki-Jana Hoever, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are among those potentially in the frame for starting berths.
Arsenal are also likely to give opportunities to younger players, with Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli in the reckoning for starts in the front four. However, Mesut Ozil's exile is unlikely to end.
Carabao Cup 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting XI against Manchester United: Caoimhin Kelleher; Neco Williams, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, James Milner; Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita; Curtis Jones, Divock Origi, Adam Lallana.
Carabao Cup 2019-20 Arsenal possible line-up against Chelsea: Emiliano Martinez; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac; Joe Willock, Lucas Torreira; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Gabriel Martinelli.
What time will Carabao Cup 2019-20 Liverpool vs Arsenal game kick-off?
The Carabao Cup 2019-20 Liverpool vs Arsenal game will commence at 1:00AM on Thursday. The match will be played at the Anfield.
What TV channel will show Carabao Cup 2019-20 Liverpool vs Arsenal game?
VH 1 and VH 1 HD has the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup in India. Liverpool vs Arsenal can also be viewed on Jio TV.
How can I watch Carabao Cup 2019-20 Liverpool vs Arsenal game live stream?
The Carabao Cup 2019-20 Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Jio TV app in India for premium users.
