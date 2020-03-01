Take the pledge to vote

Carabao Cup Final Aston Villa vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Wembley Stadium in the final of the EFL Cup.

Trending Desk

March 1, 2020
Carabao Cup Final Aston Villa vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Aston Villa will be taking on defending champions Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at Wembley. Villa will be looking to pull off a major upset with a win since their last in 1996. The match will take place, Sunday, March 1 at 10 PM.

For Man City, Aymeric Laporte picked up a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him sidelined for up to a month. Leroy Sane will also miss the match due to an injury.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, will once again be without midfielder John McGinn, whose bid to recover from the ankle injury which has kept him out since December.

Aston Villa Possible Starting Line-up: Nyland; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Guilbert, Nakamba, Luiz, Targett; El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish

Manchester City Possible Starting Line-up: Bravo; Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Where to watch Carabao Cup final Aston Villa vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Aston Villa will face Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 1 at 10 PM. The Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City will not be aired on television.

How and where to watch online Carabao Cup final Aston Villa vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Carabao Cup final Aston Villa vs Manchester City live stream will be available on JioTV in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
