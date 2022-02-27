Carabao Cup Final Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The time has come as Chelsea face Liverpool in the finals of the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, from 22:00 PM IST onwards. Chelsea and Liverpool have both been impressive this season.

Chelsea enter the finals after beating Lille in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. Whereas, Liverpool imposed their dominance in the league, thrashing Leeds United 6-0. While Liverpool have been attacking at any given time, Chelsea have improved on the art of defending. A thrilling contest is scheduled in the finals of the Carabao Cup and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup final live streaming online and telecast.

Carabao Cup Chelsea vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

For Chelsea, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi are doubtful for the clash, however, Tomas Tuchel placed Kai Havertz as the striker against Lille, which worked in the London Blues’ favour. Mason Mount has also recovered, giving Tuchel an option in the mid-field.

For Liverpool, striker Roberto Firminho is out of action and will return by next month, however, Diogo Jota is also undoubtful for the clash, but can be included in the XI if recovered on time. Liverpool are set and ready for the finals.

Chelsea vs Liverpool probable XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting line-up: Kepa (GK), Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Marco Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz

Liverpool Predicted Starting line-up: Kelleher (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis jones, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah

What time is the Premier League Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 10:00 PM IST at Wembley Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Chelsea vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the Premier League Chelsea vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be live-streamed on Voot.com.

