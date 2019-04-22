Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Cardiff Manager Scores Mohamed Salah Tumble ‘9.9’ Amid Latest Diving Accusation

It doesn’t seem like diving accusations will leave Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah this season and a fresh one was levied upon him as he earned a penalty against Cardiff City.

AFP

Updated:April 22, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cardiff Manager Scores Mohamed Salah Tumble ‘9.9’ Amid Latest Diving Accusation
Mohamed Salah earned a penalty in Liverpool vs Cardiff City, that James Milner scored off. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Mohamed Salah could not have “got much higher off the diving board” according to Cardiff manager Neil Warnock after the Egyptian won a penalty in Liverpool’s 2-0 win in the Welsh capital on Sunday.

Salah was grappled inside the area by Cardiff captain Sean Morrison, but the theatric nature of his fall saw Warnock compare last season’s Premier League player of the year to British Olympic bronze medallist diver Tom Daley.

“We gave him an opportunity didn’t we? He’s got his arms around him,” said Warnock.

“I think the end of it was a 9.9 Tom Daley job. I don’t think he could have got much higher off the diving board at the end of it.”

James Milner converted the spot-kick nine minutes from time to seal Liverpool’s victory that took them back top of the Premier League.

Salah has also been criticised for going to ground easily in attempts to win penalties against Newcastle and Chelsea earlier this season.

However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp defended his player.

“I think there is no doubt about it. If the defender uses the hand four or five times, it is a penalty.”

Related Stories

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram