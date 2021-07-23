CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#RajKundra#Parliament
Home» News» Football» Carli Lloyd Pips Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe to Become World's Highest-paid Female Footballer
2-MIN READ

Carli Lloyd Pips Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe to Become World's Highest-paid Female Footballer

Carli Llyod who is currently in Japan with the USA squad is the world highest paid female footballer (Twitter)

Carli Llyod who is currently in Japan with the USA squad is the world highest paid female footballer (Twitter)

USA international Carli Lloyd is pocketing a salary of USD 518,000 (Rs 3,85,89,705) annually at the National Women’s Soccer League club NJ/NY Gotham.

American footballer Carli Lloyd has been named as the highest-paid female footballer in the world, overtaking the likes of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. The 39-year-old, who is currently representing the United States in the Women’s Football Tournament in the Olympics, is pocketing a salary of $518,000 (Rs 3,85,89,705) annually at the National Women’s Soccer League club NJ/NY Gotham. In second place on the list is Australia’s Sam Kerr, who is earning $500,000 (Rs 3,72,38,750)

a year with Chelsea FC. Alex Morgan is ranked third, earning $450,000 (Rs 3,35,14,875) while Rapinoe is placed fourth, pocketing $447,000 (Rs 3,32,89,654) per year.

However, as compared to the salary male footballers earn, the highest-paid male footballer at the moment is FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, who earns a whopping $92 million (Rs 6,85,15,62,000) annually, which is 178 times more than what Llyod earns. Morgan and Rapinoe have been outspoken about equal pay in women’s football.

Casino.Org had revealed the 10 highest-paid female football players in the world.

RELATED NEWS
  1. Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham) - USD 518,000 Per Year
  2. Samantha Kerr (Chelsea) - USD  500,000 Per Year
  3. Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride) - USD  450,000 Per Year
  4. Megan Rapinoe (Reign) - USD  447,000 Per Year
  5. Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars) - USD  430,000 Per Year
  6. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) – USD  425,000 Per Year
  7. Marta Viera da Silva (Orlando Pride) - USD  400,00 Per Year
  8. Amandine Henry (Lyon) - USD  394,500 Per Year
  9. Wendie Renard (Lyon) – USD  392,000 Per Year
  10. Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns) - USD  380,000 Per Year

Earlier, 32-year-old Morgan has spoken on ‘gender equality’ and ‘equal gender pay. Morgan along with Rapinoe and the United States Women’s national team had filed a lawsuit against US Soccer in order to secure equal pay between male and female footballers. However, the lawsuit was dismissed in May by the court. The lawsuit filed was seeking nearly $66 Million in damages, under the Equal Pay Act. In order to compensate for the damages related to equal pay, the US national women’s team struck a deal that ensured that the footballers were provided with professional support staff, charter flights, venue selection and hotel accommodations.

As the battle between equal pay continues, here are the highest-paid male footballers in the world.

Argentina and FC Barcelona superstar Messi is the highest earner last year, raking in nearly 120 Million Pounds through salary, bonuses, endorsements, commercials and more. The only other player to earn over 100 million Pounds is Portugal and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, in second place.

In third comes PSG’s Neymar, earning 87 Million Pounds and in fourth, is Wales and Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale who continues to pocket 35.45 Million Pounds despite being on the bench as of late. In sixth comes in France and FC Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann (35.2 Million Pounds), followed by Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard in seventh, claiming 32 Million Pounds. The two superstars made big-money moves a year ago. At the age of 36, Andres Iniesta is raking in 31.14 Million with Japan’s Vissel Kobe at number seven.

The only Premier League player to feature is Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling who pockets 30.96 Million Pounds in eight, followed by Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (26.56 Million Pounds) in ninth and PSG’s wonder-boy Kylian Mbappe (24.73 Million Pound) at tenth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 23, 2021, 14:07 IST