Carlos Tevez Named Coach of Argentine Side Rosario Central

Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez has been appointed as manager of Argentine top-tier side Rosario Central, the club said on Tuesday.

Tevez played for both Manchester clubs — United and City — in the Premier League. His successful career also included spells at Boca Juniors, Corinthians, West Ham, Juventus and Shanghai Shenhua.

📝😄 ¡Carlos Tévez es el DT de #RosarioCentral! El Apache se convirtió en el nuevo entrenador auriazul, tras firmar contrato con el Club por 12 meses. Carlos “el Chapa” Retegui, será integrante de su cuerpo técnico.#VamosCanalla 💪🏼🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/5APtaJjtiX — Rosario Central (@RosarioCentral) June 21, 2022

Tevez signed a 12-month contract with the club in what is his first senior coaching role.

“I am really excited about the project I am putting together with my brothers and Chapa Retegui. I have decided to coach,” Tevez said.

“We have been working together for four or five months and we are putting together a really good, global project. I am really into this,” he added.

The 38-year-old retired from playing in 2021 following his third spell at Boca Juniors, the club where he began his senior career 20 years earlier.

“I have retired, it is confirmed,” Tevez said.

“They offered me many things, including from the United States. But that’s it, I have given everything. Playing the last year was very difficult but I was able to see my old man. I stopped playing because I lost my number one fan,” he added.

He made his international debut for Argentina in 2004 against Ecuador, earning a total of 76 caps and scoring 13 goals.

The striker won the Copa Libertadores with Boca in 2003 and the Champions League with Man United in 2008. Tévez played for Argentina in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

Rosario Central is currently 22nd out of 28 teams in the Argentinian championship with four points after four matches.

