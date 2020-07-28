CC vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 Columbus Crew SC vs Minnesota United FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Columbus Crew SC (CC) will lock horns with Minnesota United FC (MU) on Wednesday, July 29, for their upcoming scheduled fixture in the Major League Soccer 2020. There is a difference of four points between CC vs MU. The hosts are at the bottom of the group with one point, while Minnesota United have managed to bag five points. The Major League Soccer 2020 Columbus Crew SC vs Minnesota United FC will commence at 5:30 am at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Columbus Crew SC won their last outing against Atlanta United by 1-0 on last Wednesday, while Minnesota concluded their last match against Colorado in a 2-2 draw, played last Thursday.

CC vs MU Dream11 tips and predictions, Columbus Crew SC vs Minnesota United FC Major League Soccer 2020 Dream 11 team

Major League Soccer 2020 CC vs MU Dream11 prediction, Columbus Crew SC vs Minnesota United FC Captain: Kevin Molino

Major League Soccer 2020 CC vs MU Dream11 prediction, Columbus Crew SC vs Minnesota United FC vice-captain: Vito Wormgoor

Major League Soccer 2020 CC vs MU Dream11 prediction, Columbus Crew SC vs Minnesota United FC goalkeeper: Tyler Miller

Major League Soccer 2020 CC vs MU Dream11 prediction, Columbus Crew SC vs Minnesota United FC defenders: Vito Wormgoor, Harrison Afful, Aboubacar Keita

Major League Soccer 2020 CC vs MU Dream11 prediction, Columbus Crew SC vs Minnesota United FC midfielders: Jan Gregus, Ethan Finlay, Lucas Zelarayan

Major League Soccer 2020 CC vs MU Dream11 prediction, Columbus Crew SC vs Minnesota United FC strikers: Kevin Molino, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Gyasi Zardes, Pedro Santos

CC vs MU Major League Soccer 2020 Columbus Crew SC probable 11 vs Minnesota United FC: Eloy Room, Vito Wormgoor, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful, Lucas Zelarayan, Luis Diaz, Darlington Nagbe, Aidan Morris, Gyasi Zardes, Pedro Santos, Miguel Berry

CC vs MU Major League Soccer 2020 Minnesota United FC probable 11 vs Columbus Crew SC: Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Jan Gregus, Thomás Chacón, Ethan Finlay, Kevin Molino, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Mason Toye, Marlon Hairston